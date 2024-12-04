Three-Star ATH Drew MacPherson Signs with Iowa

Iowa has officially signed three-star ATH, Drew MacPherson. A product of Loyola Academy in Willmette, Illinois, MacPherson played the majority of his high school snaps at receiver and running back, but will join the Iowa roster as a safety.
Largely recruited at the two offensive positions by G5 and FCS programs, MacPherson chose defensive back and the Hawkeyes over from Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, Army and others. He also received interest from Northwestern, Iowa State, Michigan State and Missouri.
Though MacPherson had mostly played on offense, he was happy to take on whatever position the Hawkeyes put forward to him.
"A lot of schools are recruiting me for a lot of different positions," he said in May. "I couldn't care less what position I play in college, I just love football. I'll play wherever they put me. The majority of my offers are probably at running back at the moment."
"Coach (Phil) Parker told me he offered me at safety because of my love of the game, my aggression and the fact that I'm an athletic, lengthy ballplayer."
MacPherson ultimately committed to Iowa just five days after receiving an offer from the staff.
"It was a really cool moment for my family and I," he said after receiving the offer. "We were all on the phone when Coach (Seth) Wallace gave the news. It was really special."
"We were waiting for [my first P4 offer] for a while. I was hoping it was a possibility, and it was something I worked my entire life -- I've just been thinking about playing at the highest level I possibly could."
During his senior campaign for the Ramblers, MacPherson had 175 carries for 1,184 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also logging 57 catches for 697 yards and six scores through the air.
In his first year playing some snaps on defense, he posted two tackles and four pass-breakups.
MacPherson is also the high school teammate of 2025 PWO quarterback commit, Ryan Fitzgerald.
