Three-Star Quarterback Jimmy Sullivan Signs with Iowa

Iowa has its 2025 quarterback in Jimmy Sullivan. As shared by the Hawkeye Football social media accounts, the gun-slinger out of Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana has officially signed with Iowa.
Sullivan chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota and others. Had he kept his recruitment open any longer, it's likely several other Big Ten programs would have pursued him as well.
Sullivan committed to Iowa in December of 2023, before Kirk Ferentz had hired an offensive coordinator to replace Brian Ferentz.
"I think it was just that I have a lot of trust in Coach Ferentz," Sullivan told me in October. "And when I talked to Coach (Jon) Budmayr, he said that whatever happens, he was going to be there. And if I ever had any questions, I could always go into his room and ask him questions, talk about the offense. So I think that was a lot of stability, just knowing that who I committed to is going to be there."
The addition of Tim Lester has only deepened Sullivan's investment with the Hawkeyes.
"I absolutely love Coach Lester," he said. "We talk once, twice a week, and I think we mesh really well together. I think I'll fit really well in his system. I'm really excited to work with him, and I think we get along very well."
Sullivan's skill set is a near-perfect mold for what Lester wants to do on the field as Iowa's offensive coordinator.
"A lot of my strengths fit," the three-star QB said. "Get the ball out on time, be accurate, extend the play when I need to. And I think that offense that he brought, you've got to be able to have good footwork, get the ball out on time, get the ball when needed, make good decisions. I think I do that very well."
Sullivan, who will enroll early at the start of next month, is looking forward to spending the spring learning from Lester.
"Coach Lester actually isn't going on the road to recruit in the spring, so he'll be there all January when a lot of other coaches are recruiting," Sullivan said. "When I get there, he'll be there. Which is good because he can explain a lot of stuff that he probably wouldn't be able to explain if he was out on the road. I think there's actually four or five guys in my class going early, too. So, I'd be building chemistry with them, getting to know them. I think that would be very beneficial for me."
Sullivan finished his high school football career this fall by completing 451-of-740 passes for 5,799 yards and 69 touchdowns over 39 games. He also took 291 carries for 1,316 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.
