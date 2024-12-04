Three-Star Quarterback Jimmy Sullivan Signs with Iowa

Jimmy Sullivan poses for a photo on a visit at Iowa. (Photo by Iowa Athletics)

Iowa has its 2025 quarterback in Jimmy Sullivan. As shared by the Hawkeye Football social media accounts, the gun-slinger out of Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana has officially signed with Iowa. Sullivan chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota and others. Had he kept his recruitment open any longer, it's likely several other Big Ten programs would have pursued him as well.

Sullivan committed to Iowa in December of 2023, before Kirk Ferentz had hired an offensive coordinator to replace Brian Ferentz. "I think it was just that I have a lot of trust in Coach Ferentz," Sullivan told me in October. "And when I talked to Coach (Jon) Budmayr, he said that whatever happens, he was going to be there. And if I ever had any questions, I could always go into his room and ask him questions, talk about the offense. So I think that was a lot of stability, just knowing that who I committed to is going to be there." The addition of Tim Lester has only deepened Sullivan's investment with the Hawkeyes. "I absolutely love Coach Lester," he said. "We talk once, twice a week, and I think we mesh really well together. I think I'll fit really well in his system. I'm really excited to work with him, and I think we get along very well."