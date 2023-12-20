Iowa 's 2024 recruiting class officially added one of its most dynamic playmakers, as RB Brevin Doll signed with the Hawkeyes at Adel-DeSoto-Minburn on Wednesday morning.

"We were just talking about how it's going to be weird to be on different teams," Doll said Wednesday. "That'll just make us both want to play harder."

Doll signed his NLI Wednesday alongside ADM teammate and lifelong friend Aidan Flora , who played quarterback for the Tigers and will walk on at ISU.

"It feels great," Doll said about committing in April . "It's unreal. I never would have thought that I'd be in this position to play for the Hawkeyes. It's super special to be able to represent my home state and play for the team I grew up loving."

"I went there under the impression that they were going to offer me, but it just never happened," Doll said afterward. "To be honest, that made me lean toward the Hawkeyes even more. Going on these visits made it clear the choice was Iowa."

Nebraska also brought Doll in for a visit, but only succeeded in solidifying Doll's commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Doll's slew of offers came after a junior season where he amassed 2,115 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns. He was poised for a dominant senior season, registering 411 yards and six scores in his first two games before suffering a broken arm during ADM's clash with Council Bluffs Lewis Central in Week 3. Doll's surgery took him out for the season, and ADM bowed out of the state playoffs in the 4A quarterfinals.

"Coach [Ladell] Betts was actually there that night when [the injury] happened," Doll said at his signing ceremony Wednesday. "He didn't really flinch. He had the same injury when he was in the NFL; he said it's just another bump in the road."

Doll told us that three months after the surgery, he's cleared again for full athletic participation.

"It just feels like a normal arm at this point," said Doll. "I was able to squat and sprint shortly after surgery, so I just focused on what I could control. Working out is what got me through my recovery; I don't feel like myself when I'm not moving, so it was really nice to still work out with the injury."

Doll primarily played running back for the Tigers, but also flashed gamebreaking potential as a receiver and return specialist. Indeed, special teams may be Doll's quickest avenue to the field at the Power-5 level, whether as a returner or gunner; sometimes, it's just about getting the weapons on the field.

"Anything that I can get on the field and help the team out, that's what I want to do," Doll said. "[Coaches] said special teams is a way that a lot of guys get on the field first, so I think that's definitely going to be one of my goals."

Don't get it wrong, though; Doll looks more than capable of producing in the backfield. His plant-and-go acceleration looks like a solid fit for running between the tackles in Iowa's zone schemes, and he can split out wide to create mismatches on the perimeter with more space to operate.

Iowa does have some recent experience with weapons like that on offense.

"A comparison that Coach Betts made regarding how they'd utilize me is Tyler Goodson," Doll said. "Coach Betts said he got out of the backfield to catch passes more often, and they see our running styles to be similar."