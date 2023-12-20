TEU doesn't rebuild, it reloads. Iowa added a tight end prospect with high-end potential to its 2024 class with Michael Burt , who signed with the Hawkeyes Wednesday. Burt chose Iowa over offers from Nebraska , Minnesota , and Illinois .

"It's a wonderful feeling," Burt told us after committing in June . "I'm just really happy I found the place that fits me best. It's the people around me there. They're outgoing and humble, but very positive and head-down ready to work with very little flash and very much do. That fits my personality well."

Burt is from Creighton Prep in Omaha, Nebraska, but spurned the home-state Huskers for Iowa.

Burt's productivity hasn't yet matched his potential, as the 6'5", 230-pound tight end caught 15 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns as a senior; those numbers are up from his 11 catches for 187 yards and one score his junior year.

Burt's camp performance that summer turned heads, though, and Iowa started a spree of high-major offers coming his way.

"Coach (Abdul) Hodge and Coach LeVar Woods are my primary recruiters," Burt said after receiving his Iowa offer. They both shoot me straightforward and are extremely kind to me and my family. I trust them."

Members of the Go Iowa Awesome premium board knew about Burt's future plans after we FutureCasted him to Iowa in June.