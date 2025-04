This afternoon, Iowa freshman guard Aaliyah Guyton entered the transfer portal. Guyton played in 29 games and started one for Iowa her freshman season. She averaged 4.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, and 1.7 turnovers per game.

What impact does Guyton's transfer have on Iowa this off-season and into the future?

