Three Thoughts on Isaiah Johnson-Arigu's Transfer to Iowa

In a bit of surprise, Iowa men's basketball has landed the commitment of Miami (FL) transfer forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu via the portal. A mid-year transfer after the abrupt retirement of Hurricanes' head coach Jim Larrañaga, Johnson-Arigu will sit out the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Nonetheless, the addition of the freshman forward is a significant pick-up for the future of the Iowa basketball program, and he'll have an opportunity to make an impact with the Hawkeyes as soon as he's able to see the floor. We'll break it down in our latest edition of Three Thoughts.