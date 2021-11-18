 HawkeyeReport - Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Illinois' starters as recruits
Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Illinois' starters as recruits

QB Brandon Peters was a four-star recruit who signed with Michigan in 2016 before transferring to Illinois.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
@BlairRIVALS

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

TIGHT ENDS

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE (3-4)

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.55

-Average star rating on defense: 2.27

-Illinois starters include transfers Brandon Peters (Michigan), Chase Brown (Western Michigan), Jack Badovinac (Colgate), and Roderick Perry (South Carolina State).

-Devon Witherspoon was a late signee for Illinois in July 2019 that was originally planning to go the junior college route.

-Illinois starters that had an Iowa offer during the recruiting process: Brandon Peters, Keith Randolph, Luke Ford, Jerzhan Newton, and Khalan Tolson.

-Other players on Illinois' roster that had an Iowa offer: Artur Sitkowski, Shammond Cooper, Isaiah Williams, Reggie Love, and Pat Bryant.

