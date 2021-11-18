Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Illinois' starters as recruits
MORE: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits
In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.
OFFENSE
---
QUARTERBACK
RUNNING BACK
TIGHT ENDS
WIDE RECEIVERS
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)
DEFENSE (3-4)
---
DEFENSIVE LINE
LINEBACKERS
DEFENSIVE BACKS
NOTES:
-Average star rating on offense: 2.55
-Average star rating on defense: 2.27
-Illinois starters include transfers Brandon Peters (Michigan), Chase Brown (Western Michigan), Jack Badovinac (Colgate), and Roderick Perry (South Carolina State).
-Devon Witherspoon was a late signee for Illinois in July 2019 that was originally planning to go the junior college route.
-Illinois starters that had an Iowa offer during the recruiting process: Brandon Peters, Keith Randolph, Luke Ford, Jerzhan Newton, and Khalan Tolson.
-Other players on Illinois' roster that had an Iowa offer: Artur Sitkowski, Shammond Cooper, Isaiah Williams, Reggie Love, and Pat Bryant.