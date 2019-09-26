News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 09:09:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

MORE: Looking back at Middle Tennessee's starters as recruits

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at the Iowa starters, and their opponents week by week, and see how they were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

FULLBACK

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE

---

DEFENSIVE LINE (LE, LT, RT, RE)

LINEBACKERS (OLB, MLB, WLB)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (LC, RC, SS, FS)

SPECIAL TEAMS

---

SPECIALISTS (PK, KO, P)

NOTES:

---

-Average star rating on offense: 2.36

-Average star rating on defense: 2.73


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}