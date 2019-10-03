News More News
Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Michigan's starters as recruits

Shea Patterson was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in the Class of 2016.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE

---

DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, NT, DE)

LINEBACKERS (SAM, WLB, MLB, VIPER)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (LC, RC, SS, FS)

Notes:

-Average star rating on offense: 3.91

-Average star rating on defense: 3.27

-Shea Patterson transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan in January of 2018.

-Jordan Glasgow joined Michigan's program as a walk-on in 2015.

-Michigan starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process include Ben Bredeson, Jalen Mayfield, Cameron McGrone, and Ambry Thomas.

