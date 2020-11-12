Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits
MORE: Looking back at Minnesota's starters as recruits
In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at the Iowa starters, and their opponents week by week, and see how they were ranked as recruits.
OFFENSE
---
QUARTERBACK
RUNNING BACK
FULLBACK
WIDE RECEIVERS (X, Z)
TIGHT END
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)
DEFENSE
---
DEFENSIVE LINE (LE, LT, RT, RE)
LINEBACKERS (OLB, MLB, WLB)
DEFENSIVE BACKS (LC, RC, SS, FS)
SPECIAL TEAMS
---
SPECIALISTS (PK, KO, P)
NOTES:
---
-Average star rating on offense: 2.73
-Average star rating on defense: 2.09
-Monte Pottebaum, Jack Koerner, Keith Duncan, and Caleb Shudak originally joined the Iowa football program as walk-ons coming out of high school.
-Jack Heflin (NIU) and Zach VanValkenburg (Hillsdale) came to Iowa as grad transfers.
-Iowa starters that had a Minnesota offer coming out of high school: Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Cody Ince.
-Other players on Iowa's roster that had a Minnesota offer: Jack Plumb, Noah Shannon, John Waggoner, Dallas Craddieth, Logan Lee, Justin Britt, Tyler Endres, Jestin Jacobs, Jack Campbell, Dane Belton, Sebastian Castro, Elijah Yelverton, Luke Lachey, Logan Jones, Yahya Black, Deontae Craig, AJ Lawson, and Lukas Van Ness.