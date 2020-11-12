HawkeyeReport - Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Minnesota's starters as recruits

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.73

-Average star rating on defense: 2.73

-Minnesota starters Axel Ruschmeyer and Jordan Howden joined the program as a walk-ons coming out of high school.

-Benjamin St-Juste transferred from Michigan to Minnesota in May of 2019.

-Micah Dew-Treadway transferred from Notre Dame to Minnesota in January of 2019.

-Minnesota starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: Mohamed Ibrahim and Tyler Nubin.

-Other players on Minnesota's roster that had an Iowa offer: Seth Green, Braelen Oliver, Jacob Clark, J.J. Guedet, Solomon Brown, Ky Thomas, Daniel Jackson, Jonathan Mann, Danny Striggow, Jalen Logan-Redding, and Itayvion Brown.