 HawkeyeReport - Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Minnesota's starters as recruits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 11:44:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Minnesota's starters as recruits

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

MORE: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

TIGHT ENDS

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE (4-2-5)

---

DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DT, DT, DE)

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.73

-Average star rating on defense: 2.73

-Minnesota starters Axel Ruschmeyer and Jordan Howden joined the program as a walk-ons coming out of high school.

-Benjamin St-Juste transferred from Michigan to Minnesota in May of 2019.

-Micah Dew-Treadway transferred from Notre Dame to Minnesota in January of 2019.

-Minnesota starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: Mohamed Ibrahim and Tyler Nubin.

-Other players on Minnesota's roster that had an Iowa offer: Seth Green, Braelen Oliver, Jacob Clark, J.J. Guedet, Solomon Brown, Ky Thomas, Daniel Jackson, Jonathan Mann, Danny Striggow, Jalen Logan-Redding, and Itayvion Brown.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}