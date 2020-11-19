 Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 13:00:32 -0600') }} football

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
@BlairRIVALS

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at the Iowa starters, and their opponents week by week, and see how they were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

FULLBACK

WIDE RECEIVERS (X, Z)

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE

---

DEFENSIVE LINE (LE, LT, RT, RE)

LINEBACKERS (OLB, MLB, WLB)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (LC, RC, SS, FS)

SPECIAL TEAMS

---

SPECIALISTS (PK, KO, P)

NOTES:

---

-Average star rating on offense: 2.73

-Average star rating on defense: 2.09

-Monte Pottebaum, Jack Koerner, Keith Duncan, and Caleb Shudak originally joined the Iowa football program as walk-ons coming out of high school.

-Jack Heflin (NIU) and Zach VanValkenburg (Hillsdale) came to Iowa as grad transfers.

-Iowa starters that had a Penn State offer coming out of high school: None.

-Other players on Iowa's roster that had a Penn State offer: John Waggoner, Josiah Miamen, and Elijah Yelverton.

{{ article.author_name }}