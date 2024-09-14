WATCH: Cade McNamara, Kirk Ferentz Talk After Iowa's Win Over Troy

Iowa rebounded from defeat last week to beat Troy 38-21 behind a strong second half effort. After the game, Cade McNamara and Kirk Ferentz spoke to the Iowa media.
McNamara discussed his improved passing efficiency this week, what worked better for the offense in the second half, the emergence of Kaleb Johnson, the use of Brendan Sullivan in the red zone, and much more.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz also spoke with the media. He spoke about the decision to use Sullivan around the red zone, the defensive breakdowns, the strong play of the defensive line, and more.