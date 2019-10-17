News More News
football

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits

Quarterback Nate Stanley was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in the Class of 2016.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at the Iowa starters, and their opponents week by week, and see how they were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

FULLBACK

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE (LE, LT, RT, RE)

LINEBACKERS (OLB, MLB, WLB)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (LC, RC, SS, FS)

SPECIAL TEAMS

SPECIALISTS (PK, KO, P)

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.45

-Average star rating on defense: 2.64

-Current starters Brady Ross, Nate Wieting, Jack Koerner, Keith Duncan, and Caleb Shudak joined the Iowa football program as walk-ons coming out of high school.

-Iowa starters that had a Purdue offer during the recruiting process include Alaric Jackson and A.J. Epenesa.

-Other players on Iowa's roster that had a Purdue offer include Daviyon Nixon, Calvin Lockett, Cody Ince, Noah Shannon, Julius Brents, D.J. Johnson, Dallas Craddieth, Josiah Miamen, Justin Britt, Jestin Jacobs.

