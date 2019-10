In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.55

-Average star rating on defense: 2.36

-Average star rating on special teams: 2.00

-Sam Garvin and Brennan Thieneman joined Purdue's program as walk-ons.

-Ben Holt joined Purdue as a graduate transfer from Western Kentucky.

-Purdue starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: David Bell and Matt McCann.

-Other players on Purdue's roster that had an Iowa offer: Marvin Grant.