 HawkeyeReport - Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Wisconsin's starters as recruits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-10 12:41:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Wisconsin's starters as recruits

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

MORE: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

FULLBACK

TIGHT END

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE (3-4)

---

DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, NT, DE)

LINEBACKERS (OLB, ILB, ILB, OLB)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (CB, SS, FS, CB)

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 3.36

-Average star rating on defense: 3.27

-Wisconsin starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: Graham Mertz, Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis, Jake Ferguson, Mason Stokke, Cole Van Lanen, Keeanu Benton, Jack Sanborn, Eric Burrell, and Scott Nelson.

-Other players on Wisconsin's roster that had an Iowa offer: A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Isaiah Mullens, Bryson Williams, Joe Tippmann, Rodas Johnson, Spencer Lytle, Cam Large, Ben Barten, Dylan Barrett, Tanor Bortolini, Kaden Johnson, and Aaron Witt.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}