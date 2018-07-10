The backbone of the success that Iowa football has had under Kirk Ferentz is the defensive side of the ball.

Under the direction of Norm Parker and now Phil Parker (no relation), the Hawkeyes have usually been one of the top defensive teams in the Big Ten year in and year out. They have relied on a bend, but don’t break philosophy for most of the past 20 years and look to be fundamentally sound and create turnovers whenever possible.

During the past twenty years there have been many standout performers on the defensive side of the ball. While there have been fewer national award winners than the offensive side of the ball, Iowa had had several All American’s and All Big Ten performers on the defensive line, at linebacker, and in the secondary.

A few thoughts on the process. First, the #1 spot was the easiest selection and I doubt any Iowa fan would disagree with the choice.

Second, picking from 2-7 was extremely difficult. We could have gone in a number of different directions, but I don’t see anyone else making a strong case to be ahead of those six players.

Lastly, the rankings from 10-20 seem about right. Choosing between Hodge and Angerer was again very difficult. Went with Hodge because he had more tackles and flipped what we did for the All Ferentz era team. Overall, I think the second half of the rankings were pretty fair, but it was hard to leave off a few really good cornerbacks like Amari Spievey and Shaun Prater.

With all that said, here’s the rankings for the Top 20 defensive players of the Ferentz era.

1. BOB SANDERS

Is there really any discussion about who would be #1 on this list? As Kirk Ferentz has said over the years, when Sanders showed up in Iowa City it was like your big brother showing up for a street fight. Sanders changed Iowa football when he arrived from Erie, PA. He gave the Hawkeyes a toughness and a swagger that was contagious. Amazingly, he was only a second team All American one time, but first team All Big Ten three straight years. Sanders finished his career with 348 tackles.

2. DESMOND KING

The national award win made the difference and put the Detroit native in the #2 spot on the list. King arrived on campus and was the next man in when Jordan Lomax was injured in the first game of the year. He never left the lineup and started the rest of the way for the Hawkeyes. King won the Jim Thorpe Award in his junior year and was a two time All American (consensus one year). He also won the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year Award from the Big Ten in his junior year.

3. ADRIAN CLAYBORN

It was a tough call to figure out which defensive lineman would be at the top of the list. Honestly, it could have been any of the three listed, but we went with Adrian Clayborn. He was a first team All American and two time first team All Big Ten performer at defensive end. His dominant effort against Georgia Tech led to him being named the MVP of the Orange Bowl. In his Iowa career, he had 192 tackles, 37.5 for loss, and 19 sacks.

4. MITCH KING

After coming to Iowa as a linebacker, Mitch King moved to defensive tackle and while he was undersized early on, the Burlington native more than made up for it with toughness and heart. By the time he was a senior, King was the best defensive lineman in the Big Ten. He was also named a second team All American in 2008 and first team All Big Ten in 2007 and 2008. King’s overall stats are pretty amazing with 228 tackles, a stunning 52.5 for loss, and 16 sacks in his Iowa career.

5. MATT ROTH

There are really two legendary figures during the Ferentz era on defense. Sanders is one and Matt Roth is the other. Roth played with an edge and emotion that was almost unmatched on the field. He was an outstanding rush end for the Hawkeyes after starting out at linebacker when he arrived on campus. Roth was a second team All American in his senior year and a two time All Big Ten selection in 2003 and 2004. Roth finished his Iowa career with 30 sacks, the most of any player in the Ferentz era.