Yesterday, it was 21 to watch in 2021 and today it is 22 to watch in 2022.

We take a look at the top sophomores in the state of Iowa in this update.

Aaron Graves

Southeast Valley DE 6-4 230 lbs.

Graves was the first commitment in the Class of 2022 and backed it up with a dominating sophomore season of football. He totaled 55 stops, 12 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks during an all state run in 2019.

Xavier Nwankpa

Southeast Polk DB 6-2 175 lbs.

Nwankpa is currently the most recruited in-stater with offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, and Nebraska. He snagged three interceptions while also totaling 52.5 tackles during the 2019 season.

Hunter Deyo

Lewis Central DT 6-3 235 lbs.

The Titans have sent had multiple Division I athletes in recent years and Deyo could be the next in line. This two-year starter had 22 tackles for loss and three sacks as a sophomore.

Eli Raridon

West Des Moines Valley TE 6-6 210 lbs.

Raridon has Division I bloodlines and is working hard to be the next in line. He was able to make an impact with a Tiger team that made a run to the Class 4A title game.

Spruceton Buddenhagen

Clarke OT 6-6 275 lbs.

Buddenhagen has all the intangibles to be a sought-after recruit within the sophomore class. He was on campus in Iowa City during the season before snagging all-state honors as a sophomore.

Jaxon Dailey

Southeast Polk QB 6-2 185 lbs.

Dailey stepped up as a sophomore at the Class 4A level and finished with 1,297 yards passing, 14 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. The fall allowed him time to see the Hawkeyes in action.

Gabe Burkle

Prairie TE 6-7 230 lbs.

Burkle grew up making a name for himself on the basketball court but his highest potential may be on the gridiron. He has a great frame and has visited Iowa City during the fall.

Kael Kolarik

Indianola RB 6-0 185 lbs.

A strong run in 2019 opened the door for Kolarik to garner an invite to Iowa during the football season. He finished the fall with 1,002 rushing yards while finding the end zone 17 times.

Kjuan Owens

Waterloo East RB 6-0 215 lbs.

Owens averaged over seven yards per carry while racking up 915 yards on the ground as a sophomore. He visited Iowa City for a gameday trip early during the season.

Carter Gorder

Mason City OT 6-4 290 lbs.

Gorder is part of a big offensive line at Mason City that has started to garner early attention from college coaches. He visited Iowa State during the fall.

Clayton Muszynski

Linn-Mar S 5-10 175 lbs.

The Lions went young defensively at a number of key spots and it showed with Muszynski. He was tops on the team in tackles with 87 stops and some high-level play.

Colin Kadolph

Ankeny RB 5-10 170 lbs.

Kadolph finished with exactly 1,000 yards during a stellar sophomore campaign. The Hawks have a lot of talent and that will allow this sophomore to garner college interest.

Dallas Westhoff

Columbus Catholic LB 6-1 190 lbs.

A talented Columbus Catholic squad that won their first six games saw Westhoff step forward and be a leader defensively. He led the Sailors with 94 tackles in 2019.

Dominic Wiseman

Davenport North DT 6-2 235 lbs.

Wiseman saw postseason honors pour in following a strong showing during the fall at North. He racked up 19 tackles for loss and consistently found a way into the backfield of foes.

Eddie Burgess

Montezuma ATH 6-4 215 lbs.

Burgess is a game changing athlete with the ball in his hands and it showed with his 3,900-total yards. He may be a small school player but has the size that will garner college interest.

Jacob Imming

Sergeant Bluff-Luton LB 6-2 190 lbs.

Imming didn't let his age stop him from being one of the top defenders at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. His 46 stops, six tackles for loss, and big frame will make him a target for college coaches.

Lincoln Snitker

Waukon LB 5-11 195 lbs.

Snitker quickly became a game changer defensively for one of the best teams in the state. The year ended with him totaling 95 stops and eight tackles for loss.

Luke Gaffney

Linn-Mar DE 6-3 220 lbs.

Gaffney is the type of multi-sport athlete that the Iowa coaches love. His size and potential could make him one of the most recruited players in the Class of 2022.

Ryan Crandall

Ankeny S 6-1 180 lbs.

Crandall was an impact athlete with the skills he showed defensively for the Hawks. This standout led the team with five interceptions while returning one for a touchdown.

Tyler Manske

Algona QB 6-2 175 lbs.

Manske was blessed by playing next to an Iowa recruit in Wyatt Wegener, but that didn't stop him from shining in a number of different ways. He threw for nearly 1,500-yards on a team that won their first eleven-games.

Tynan Numkena

Bettendorf WR 6-2 190 lbs.

Numkena is taking his game to another level in hopes of being the next Division I playmaker with the Bulldogs. His big frame combined with his 356-receiving yards will make him one to follow.

Will McLaughlin

Harlan LB 6-3 200 lbs.

McLaughlin is well aware of the Harlan football tradition and hopes to help this team make a run back at the championship. He led the team with 75 stops as a sophomore and has the skills needed to be a college recruit.

