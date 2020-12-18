HawkeyeReport - Top 23 in-state names to watch in the Class of 2023

MORE: Top 22 in-state names to watch in the Class of 2022

Hawkeye Report takes a look at the top 23 in-state football players in the Class of 2023 to follow over the next couple years.

Kadyn Proctor

Southeast Polk OT

6-8 300 lbs.

With offers and interest across the country, Proctor has an opportunity to be the most highly rated Iowa prep in the Rivals era.

Zach Lutmer

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock QB

6-0 170 lbs.

Lutmer could make a case as being the best athlete in the Class of 2023 and showed it with over 2,800-total yards and some jaw dropping plays as a sophomore.

Nolan DeLong

Durant RB

6-0 190 lbs.

DeLong actually was able to do a game day visit with the Hawkeyes in 2019 and backed it up with 1,500 plus rushing yards as a sophomore.

Andrew DePaepe

Pleasant Valley DE

6-6 230 lbs.

The size and potential of DePaepe makes him one to keep an eye on for the next few years.

Aidan Hall

Harlan WR

6-2 190 lbs.

Hall was dynamic in the receiving game with 860 yards and 34 tackles while suiting up for a Harlan squad that played for the 3A title.

Blaise Porter

New London RB

5-10 155 lbs.

Porter is one of the best multi-sport athletes in the state and showed it while totaling over 1,700-yards during 2020.

Caden Kirkman

Wilton DE

6-6 200 lbs.

Kirkman made his impact felt on both sides of the ball and his frame will be a big reason why he is one to follow going forward.

Christopher Mohr

Kuemper Catholic DE

6-3 200 lbs.

Mohr was a beast as a sophomore at Kuemper with 70 tackles and some big plays for a team that struggled in the win column.

Cole Lipper

Mediapolis LB

6-2 215 lbs.

Lipper did a little bit of everything at Mediapolis and combined with his frame will open up a lot of collegiate doors.

Dallas Sauser

Grinnell QB

6-1 150 lbs.

Sauser just wrapped up his second season as varsity starter at quarterback and continued his stellar play behind center.

David Borchers

North Scott OT

6-3 245 lbs.

Borchers is on the early radar of the Hawkeye coaches and could be another Division I prospect out of the MAC.

Jack Menster

Cascade RB

5-10 160 lbs.

Opposing defense struggled to slow down Menster with his 1,673 yards on the ground in just nine games.

Jaxon Bunkers

Remsen St. Mary's QB

6-1 190 lbs.

Bunkers could not have dreamed a better season while pushing his team to an undefeated championship and snagging all state honors along the way.

JJ Kohl

Ankeny Centennial QB

6-6 210 lbs.

Centennial went through a rebuilding season in 2020 but Kohl still for almost 900-yards and has the frame that will help him garner college interest.

Kayden Van Berkum

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock LB

6-2 220 lbs.

Van Berkum didn't let his age stop him from making plays defensively and combined with his frame make him one to follow.

Korver Hupke

Independence DE

6-2 230 lbs.

The Independence program has competed at an extremely high level in recent years and Hupke will be a big reason why that continues in 2021 and 2022.

Lance Berends

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn DE

6-3 217 lbs.

19 tackles for loss and seven sacks are just a small part of what Berends has been able to accomplish early in his prep career at HMS.

Lane Kenny

Akron-Westfield

WR 6-3 190 lbs.

Kenny may be a small school wideout but his production with 646 yards receiving and frame are what will help him continue to dominate at the prep level.

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

Norwalk DT

6-3 270 lbs.

Norwalk struggled as a team during the fall but Borcherding-Johnson proved to be a thorn in the side of opponents who struggled to block him as games wore on.

Rusty VanWetzinga

Pleasant Valley LB

6-1 210 lbs.

VanWetzinga has grown up around the game and it showed during an all state season for one of the best squads within the entire state.

Teagon Kasperbauer

Harlan QB

6-0 170 lbs.

Kasperbauer proved to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the state with 2,553 yards passing for an 11-1 Harlan team.

Watts McBride

Cedar Rapids Washington S

6-0 175 lbs.

The Warriors ended up leaning heavily on McBride defensively with his knack for making big plays in the secondary during an all state season.

Zavion McMurrian

Estherville Lincoln Central DE

6-3 240 lbs.

McMurrian was a difficult opponent to tackle with 470 yards on the ground, but his future is likely at defensive end after compiling nine sacks in 2020.