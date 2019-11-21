The 2019 high school championship game matchups have been set and a number of games have Iowa commits and recruits in action. HawkeyeReport.com breaks it all down in this update.

Class 4A - Dowling Catholic vs. West Des Moines Valley

These two powerhouse programs finally get to meet with the state championship on the line.

Name: Gavin Williams

High School: Dowling Catholic

Class of: 2020

Status: Committed to Iowa

More: This future Hawkeye continued his playoff dominance with 140-yards rushing and three touchdowns in their semifinal win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy. He did that on just eleven carries.

Name: Jack Johnson

High School: West Des Moines Valley

Class of: 2020

Status: Committed to Walk-On at Iowa

More: Johnson's future is with the Hawkeyes as he has accepted a role to walk-on with the team. He leads the Tigers with 429 yards receiving and seven touchdown catches.

Name: Matthew Mahoney

High School: West Des Moines Valley

Class of: 2021

Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16

More: The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Mahoney has been on college trips this fall to Iowa State, Notre Dame, SMU, and Iowa.

Name: Eli Raridon

High School: West Des Moines Valley

Class of: 2022

Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16

More: With multiple members of his family having played Division I football, Raridon is working hard to be next in line. Iowa and Iowa State have shown early attention to this 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore.

Name: Creighton Mitchell

High School: West Des Moines Valley

Class of: 2020

Status: Preferred Walk-On Offer from Iowa/Committed to North Dakota

More: The dominance of Mitchell on the ground has been critical as Valley has remained undefeated in 2019. He racked up 167-yards on the ground against a talented Bettendorf defensive in the semifinals.

Name: Jayden Williams

High School: West Des Moines Valley

Class of: 2021

Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16

More: The speed of Williams has shown up in a big way this fall at Valley. He found the end zone three times against the Bulldogs and currently holds a scholarship from Northern Illinois.

Name: Jackson Filer

High School: Dowling Catholic

Class of: 2020

Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16

More: Filer, who stands at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, has been a thorn in the side of opposing offenses this fall. He has 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a senior.

Name: Nasir Washington

High School: West Des Moines Valley

Class of: 2021

Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16

More: Washington will continue to garner college looks with his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame. This junior was on campus over the weekend and has Midwest college attention.

Name: Colby Christensen

High School: West Des Moines Valley

Class of: 2020

Status: Uncommitted

More: The potential upside of Christensen has him on the radar of the Hawkeyes. His 6-foot-8, 242-pound build has the staff in Iowa City following his progress as the year wears on.

----------

Class 3A - Solon vs. Western Dubuque

Their combined 24-0 record between the two shows that this could be one of the best title games to be played.

Name: Cam Miller

High School: Solon

Class of: 2020

Status: Committed to North Dakota State

More: Miller has thrown for 2,266 yards and 27 touchdowns during a soon to be all state senior year.

Name: AJ Coons

High School: Solon

Class of: 2020

Status: Committed to South Dakota State

More: Coons is one of the best athletes in the Class of 2020 and has been dominating as a receiver this fall.

Name: Jace Andregg

High School: Solon

Class of: 2020

Status: Committed to Northern Iowa

More: This Panther commit had made multiple trips to Iowa City during the recruiting process. He gives the Spartans another dangerous threat offensively.

Name: Seamus Poynton

High School: Solon

Class of: 2020

Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16

More: With a father, Jim, who suited up for the Hawkeyes, Poynton has black and gold running through his veins. He was a visitor to Iowa City over the weekend.

Name: Calvin Harris

High School: Western Dubuque

Class of: 2020

Status: Committed to Ole Miss (baseball)

More: The multiple sport skills of Harris will be on display in the title game. He has passed for over 2,000 yards and been extremely efficient in the process.

----------

Class 2A - Waukon vs. OABCIG

Having two of the best quarterbacks in the Class of 2021 makes this title game a potential classic.

Name: Creed Welch

High School: Waukon

Class of: 2021

Status: Uncommitted/Has Visited Iowa

More: With over 4,500 yards passing over the last two seasons, Welch has been posting video game numbers for one of the best teams in the state.

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Status: Uncommitted/Has Visited Iowa

More: DeJean likely projects out as a wide receiver in college but his athleticism has been at another level. He has over 4,400-total yards this fall after scoring 23-points a game last winter on the basketball court.

----------

Class 1A - Van Meter vs. West Lyon

The defending champions from West Sioux were knocked out, so now it is up to Van Meter and West Lyon to prove what they can do with the entire state watching.

Name: Jordan Ver Meer

High School: West Lyon

Class of: 2021

Status: Uncommitted

More: The 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame of Van Meer will make him one of the top offensive tackles to follow within the junior class.

----------

Class A - West Hancock vs. Grundy Center

An experienced group at West Hancock wants to finish their high school careers with a title while an upstart Grundy Center squad that no one expected to be here wants to play the role of the dark horse.

Name: Josef Smith

High School: West Hancock

Class of: 2020

Status: Uncommitted/Has Visited Iowa

More: The versatility of the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Smith is what has helped him land on the radar of the Iowa staff.

----------

8-Man - Audubon vs. Don Bosco

Audubon may have come into the playoffs with the #1 seed but that is not going to stop Don Bosco from showing why they are one of the best football programs in all of Iowa.

----------