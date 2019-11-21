Top names to watch in Iowa high school championship games
The 2019 high school championship game matchups have been set and a number of games have Iowa commits and recruits in action. HawkeyeReport.com breaks it all down in this update.
Class 4A - Dowling Catholic vs. West Des Moines Valley
These two powerhouse programs finally get to meet with the state championship on the line.
Name: Gavin Williams
High School: Dowling Catholic
Class of: 2020
Status: Committed to Iowa
More: This future Hawkeye continued his playoff dominance with 140-yards rushing and three touchdowns in their semifinal win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy. He did that on just eleven carries.
Name: Jack Johnson
High School: West Des Moines Valley
Class of: 2020
Status: Committed to Walk-On at Iowa
More: Johnson's future is with the Hawkeyes as he has accepted a role to walk-on with the team. He leads the Tigers with 429 yards receiving and seven touchdown catches.
Name: Matthew Mahoney
High School: West Des Moines Valley
Class of: 2021
Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16
More: The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Mahoney has been on college trips this fall to Iowa State, Notre Dame, SMU, and Iowa.
Name: Eli Raridon
High School: West Des Moines Valley
Class of: 2022
Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16
More: With multiple members of his family having played Division I football, Raridon is working hard to be next in line. Iowa and Iowa State have shown early attention to this 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore.
Name: Creighton Mitchell
High School: West Des Moines Valley
Class of: 2020
Status: Preferred Walk-On Offer from Iowa/Committed to North Dakota
More: The dominance of Mitchell on the ground has been critical as Valley has remained undefeated in 2019. He racked up 167-yards on the ground against a talented Bettendorf defensive in the semifinals.
Name: Jayden Williams
High School: West Des Moines Valley
Class of: 2021
Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16
More: The speed of Williams has shown up in a big way this fall at Valley. He found the end zone three times against the Bulldogs and currently holds a scholarship from Northern Illinois.
Name: Jackson Filer
High School: Dowling Catholic
Class of: 2020
Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16
More: Filer, who stands at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, has been a thorn in the side of opposing offenses this fall. He has 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a senior.
Name: Nasir Washington
High School: West Des Moines Valley
Class of: 2021
Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16
More: Washington will continue to garner college looks with his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame. This junior was on campus over the weekend and has Midwest college attention.
Name: Colby Christensen
High School: West Des Moines Valley
Class of: 2020
Status: Uncommitted
More: The potential upside of Christensen has him on the radar of the Hawkeyes. His 6-foot-8, 242-pound build has the staff in Iowa City following his progress as the year wears on.
Class 3A - Solon vs. Western Dubuque
Their combined 24-0 record between the two shows that this could be one of the best title games to be played.
Name: Cam Miller
High School: Solon
Class of: 2020
Status: Committed to North Dakota State
More: Miller has thrown for 2,266 yards and 27 touchdowns during a soon to be all state senior year.
Name: AJ Coons
High School: Solon
Class of: 2020
Status: Committed to South Dakota State
More: Coons is one of the best athletes in the Class of 2020 and has been dominating as a receiver this fall.
Name: Jace Andregg
High School: Solon
Class of: 2020
Status: Committed to Northern Iowa
More: This Panther commit had made multiple trips to Iowa City during the recruiting process. He gives the Spartans another dangerous threat offensively.
Name: Seamus Poynton
High School: Solon
Class of: 2020
Status: Visited Iowa on 11/16
More: With a father, Jim, who suited up for the Hawkeyes, Poynton has black and gold running through his veins. He was a visitor to Iowa City over the weekend.
Name: Calvin Harris
High School: Western Dubuque
Class of: 2020
Status: Committed to Ole Miss (baseball)
More: The multiple sport skills of Harris will be on display in the title game. He has passed for over 2,000 yards and been extremely efficient in the process.
Class 2A - Waukon vs. OABCIG
Having two of the best quarterbacks in the Class of 2021 makes this title game a potential classic.
Name: Creed Welch
High School: Waukon
Class of: 2021
Status: Uncommitted/Has Visited Iowa
More: With over 4,500 yards passing over the last two seasons, Welch has been posting video game numbers for one of the best teams in the state.
Name: Cooper DeJean
High School: OABCIG
Class of: 2021
Status: Uncommitted/Has Visited Iowa
More: DeJean likely projects out as a wide receiver in college but his athleticism has been at another level. He has over 4,400-total yards this fall after scoring 23-points a game last winter on the basketball court.
Class 1A - Van Meter vs. West Lyon
The defending champions from West Sioux were knocked out, so now it is up to Van Meter and West Lyon to prove what they can do with the entire state watching.
Name: Jordan Ver Meer
High School: West Lyon
Class of: 2021
Status: Uncommitted
More: The 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame of Van Meer will make him one of the top offensive tackles to follow within the junior class.
Class A - West Hancock vs. Grundy Center
An experienced group at West Hancock wants to finish their high school careers with a title while an upstart Grundy Center squad that no one expected to be here wants to play the role of the dark horse.
Name: Josef Smith
High School: West Hancock
Class of: 2020
Status: Uncommitted/Has Visited Iowa
More: The versatility of the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Smith is what has helped him land on the radar of the Iowa staff.
8-Man - Audubon vs. Don Bosco
Audubon may have come into the playoffs with the #1 seed but that is not going to stop Don Bosco from showing why they are one of the best football programs in all of Iowa.
Thursday, November 21, 2019
8-Player - 10:00 am | #1 Audubon (12-1) vs. #3 Don Bosco (12-0)
Class A - 1:30 pm | #1 West Hancock (12-0) vs. #5 Grundy Center (11-1)
Class 3A - 7:00 pm | #1 Solon (12-0) vs. #2 Western Dubuque (12-0)
Friday, November 22, 2019
Class 1A - 10:00 am | #1 Van Meter (12-0) vs. #5 West Lyon (11-1)
Class 2A - 1:00 pm | #1 Waukon (12-0) vs. #4 OABCIG (12-0)
Class 4A - 7:00 pm | #1 Valley (12-0) vs. #3 Dowling Catholic (11-1)
