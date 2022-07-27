Tory Taylor named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior punter Tory Taylor has been named to the 2022 Ray Guy Award Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced on Wednesday. The trophy is awarded to the nation’s top collegiate punter. Taylor was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in both 2020 and 2021.

Taylor (6-4, 231) handled all of Iowa’s punting duties in 2021, averaging 46.1 yards on 80 punts – 39 of which were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He appeared on the weekly Ray’s 8 list three times throughout the season. The Melbourne, Australia, native was named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Iowa State and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches and media a season ago.

The Melbourne, Australia, native was tabbed preseason second-team All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports and preseason fourth-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele.

Established in 2000, the Ray Guy Award is named after College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Guy. Former Hawkeye Ryan Donahue was a finalist for the award in 2010.

