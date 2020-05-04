News More News
Tracking Iowa's Class of 2021 offers

Mapping out Iowa's scholarship offers in the Class of 2021.
Mapping out Iowa's scholarship offers in the Class of 2021.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

As we move into early May, the Iowa Hawkeyes have now offered 102 recruits in the Class of 2021. In this update, we take a closer look at how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and much more.

---

By State:

17 - Illinois

13 - Florida

10 - Iowa

10 - Georgia

7 - Missouri

6 - Michigan

6 - Texas

5 - Indiana

4 - Colorado

4 - Minnesota

3 - Alabama

3 - Ohio

2 - Kansas

2 - Nebraska

2 - Wisconsin

2 - Arizona

2 - Maryland

1 - Connecticut

1 - South Dakota

1 - Pennsylvania

1 - Massachusetts

---

By Position:

14 - DE

14 - LB

14 - DB

13 - OL

13 - WR

7 - ATH

8 - QB

8 - TE

6 - RB

4 - DT

1 - P/K

---

By Ranking:

1 - Five-star

43 - Four-stars

55 - Three-stars

2 - Two-stars

1 - Not rated

---

By Commitment Status:

52 - Undecided

14 - Iowa commits

4 - Notre Dame commits

4 - Minnesota commits

3 - Ohio State commits

3- Michigan commits

3 - Wisconsin commits

3 - Florida commits

2 - Missouri commits

2 - Penn State commits

1 - Clemson commit

1 - Auburn commit

1 - Oregon commit

1 - Nebraska commit

1 - Kansas commit

1 - Northwestern commit

1 - Kansas State commit

1 - Michigan State commit

1 - West Virginia commit

1 - South Carolina commit

1 - Mississippi State commit

---

New Offers:

The last time we did this breakdown for Iowa's Class of 2021 offers was on February 11, at which time Iowa had offered 91 recruits, so there have only been 11 new offers in the last three months. Who are those 11 prospects?

Max Llewellyn

Jordan Oladokun

Michael Myslinski

Jeremiah Pittman

Tyler McLaurin

Jake Ratzlaff

Rod Moore

Donovan McMillon

Louis Hansen

Colten Gauthier

Sawyer Robertson

BIG TEN OFFERS
SCHOOL NUMBER OF 2021 OFFERS

Nebraska

391

Michigan State

299

Indiana

277

Michigan

275

Penn State

269

Maryland

265

Rutgers

252

Purdue

209

Minnesota

207

Illinois

158

Ohio State

156

Wisconsin

120

Iowa

102

Northwestern

94

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest news on Iowa football recruiting.

