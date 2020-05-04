More: Offer List | Commit List | Recruiting Board As we move into early May, the Iowa Hawkeyes have now offered 102 recruits in the Class of 2021. In this update, we take a closer look at how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and much more.

--- By State: 17 - Illinois 13 - Florida 10 - Iowa 10 - Georgia 7 - Missouri 6 - Michigan 6 - Texas 5 - Indiana 4 - Colorado 4 - Minnesota 3 - Alabama 3 - Ohio 2 - Kansas 2 - Nebraska 2 - Wisconsin 2 - Arizona 2 - Maryland 1 - Connecticut 1 - South Dakota 1 - Pennsylvania 1 - Massachusetts --- By Position: 14 - DE 14 - LB 14 - DB 13 - OL 13 - WR 7 - ATH 8 - QB 8 - TE 6 - RB 4 - DT 1 - P/K --- By Ranking: 1 - Five-star 43 - Four-stars 55 - Three-stars 2 - Two-stars 1 - Not rated --- By Commitment Status: 52 - Undecided 14 - Iowa commits 4 - Notre Dame commits 4 - Minnesota commits 3 - Ohio State commits 3- Michigan commits 3 - Wisconsin commits 3 - Florida commits 2 - Missouri commits 2 - Penn State commits 1 - Clemson commit 1 - Auburn commit 1 - Oregon commit 1 - Nebraska commit 1 - Kansas commit 1 - Northwestern commit 1 - Kansas State commit 1 - Michigan State commit 1 - West Virginia commit 1 - South Carolina commit 1 - Mississippi State commit --- New Offers: The last time we did this breakdown for Iowa's Class of 2021 offers was on February 11, at which time Iowa had offered 91 recruits, so there have only been 11 new offers in the last three months. Who are those 11 prospects? Max Llewellyn Jordan Oladokun Michael Myslinski Jeremiah Pittman Tyler McLaurin Jake Ratzlaff Rod Moore Donovan McMillon Louis Hansen Colten Gauthier Sawyer Robertson

BIG TEN OFFERS SCHOOL NUMBER OF 2021 OFFERS Nebraska 391 Michigan State 299 Indiana 277 Michigan 275 Penn State 269 Maryland 265 Rutgers 252 Purdue 209 Minnesota 207 Illinois 158 Ohio State 156 Wisconsin 120 Iowa 102 Northwestern 94