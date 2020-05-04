Tracking Iowa's Class of 2021 offers
More: Offer List | Commit List | Recruiting Board
As we move into early May, the Iowa Hawkeyes have now offered 102 recruits in the Class of 2021. In this update, we take a closer look at how they break down by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and much more.
---
By State:
17 - Illinois
13 - Florida
10 - Iowa
10 - Georgia
7 - Missouri
6 - Michigan
6 - Texas
5 - Indiana
4 - Colorado
4 - Minnesota
3 - Alabama
3 - Ohio
2 - Kansas
2 - Nebraska
2 - Wisconsin
2 - Arizona
2 - Maryland
1 - Connecticut
1 - South Dakota
1 - Pennsylvania
1 - Massachusetts
---
By Position:
14 - DE
14 - LB
14 - DB
13 - OL
13 - WR
7 - ATH
8 - QB
8 - TE
6 - RB
4 - DT
1 - P/K
---
By Ranking:
1 - Five-star
43 - Four-stars
55 - Three-stars
2 - Two-stars
1 - Not rated
---
By Commitment Status:
52 - Undecided
14 - Iowa commits
4 - Notre Dame commits
4 - Minnesota commits
3 - Ohio State commits
3- Michigan commits
3 - Wisconsin commits
3 - Florida commits
2 - Missouri commits
2 - Penn State commits
1 - Clemson commit
1 - Auburn commit
1 - Oregon commit
1 - Nebraska commit
1 - Kansas commit
1 - Northwestern commit
1 - Kansas State commit
1 - Michigan State commit
1 - West Virginia commit
1 - South Carolina commit
1 - Mississippi State commit
---
New Offers:
The last time we did this breakdown for Iowa's Class of 2021 offers was on February 11, at which time Iowa had offered 91 recruits, so there have only been 11 new offers in the last three months. Who are those 11 prospects?
|SCHOOL
|NUMBER OF 2021 OFFERS
|
Nebraska
|
391
|
Michigan State
|
299
|
Indiana
|
277
|
Michigan
|
275
|
Penn State
|
269
|
Maryland
|
265
|
Rutgers
|
252
|
Purdue
|
209
|
Minnesota
|
207
|
Illinois
|
158
|
Ohio State
|
156
|
Wisconsin
|
120
|
Iowa
|
102
|
Northwestern
|
94
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest news on Iowa football recruiting.