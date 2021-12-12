Trader makes official visit to Iowa

Three-star cornerback Olando Trader is back at home in Michigan tonight after making an official visit to Iowa over the weekend. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound Trader, who committed to Central Michigan this past summer, picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes on his last visit in November so this was an opportunity learn more about the program.

"The visit was amazing," said Trader. "The amount of hospitality was unmatched. The main thing that stood out to me the most was how close the players and coaches were. They are the definition of a true family."

The trip also gave Trader a chance to watch the Hawkeyes at work in practice as they prepare to face Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

"I feel like I could really fit in their defense as I was watching their practice," Trader said. "They are a high energy team and very disciplined."

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been Trader's lead recruiter and has built a good relationship with the Jackson, MI native.

"I sat down and had many conversations with Coach Parker and I've got to tell you once that man gets talking he doesn’t stop, but that's not a bad thing because while I was talking to him I could easily understand him and where he was coming from," said Trader. "By far one of the smartest and most interesting men I have ever met."

Now, it is decision time for Trader, who plans to reveal his final choice on Signing Day, December 15. Other scholarship offers include Nebraska, Vanderbilt, and Eastern Michigan, but as of Sunday night his two finalists are Iowa and Central Michigan.

"I plan on signing somewhere on December 15th," Trader said.