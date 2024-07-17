Transfer WR Jacob Gill Thankful for Opportunity at Iowa
IOWA CITY -- Just over two months ago, Iowa added former Northwestern wide receiver Jacob Gill out of the transfer portal. The junior spoke with the media for the first time on Tuesday.
"[The transition] has been amazing," Gill said of moving to his new Big Ten home. "Iowa City is a great place. I'm just getting used to the ins and outs of how football works here -- it's been great."
A receiver with Power 4 experience, Gill presumably had some solid options in the portal before he chose to become a Hawkeye.
"I saw an opportunity to come in and compete," he said of his decision. "It was the offense that Coach (Tim) Lester brings, and the stability that Coach (Kirk) Ferentz has at this university -- it was all just eye-opening."
Lester's history with receivers like Skyy Moore was a boost in his portal recruitment.
"Coach Lester is awesome," Gill said. "He knows his scheme well. It's exciting -- seeing what he's done with wide receivers in the past at Western Michigan. It opens up a great opportunity for me -- I'm a similar size as those guys as well. He puts his receivers in a position to excel, and that's something that I jumped at."
Wideouts at Gill's size (6'0", 185 pounds), are typically found in the slot. The two-star portal receiver doesn't believe he will be pigeon-holed into one spot.
"I'll play anywhere," he said. "I'll get in where I can fit in, I'm not limited by either position. My skillset can translate to either inside or outside. They can plug me in anywhere, and I'll make plays. I'd say I'm a route-runner with strong hands."
His former Northwestern quarterback and fellow Iowa transfer Brendan Sullivan agreed that Gill can do a variety of things on the football field.
"He's a super versatile player," Sullivan said. "He's played outside and inside, he can take some jet-sweeps and he gets out in and out of his breaks better than a lot of people I've seen."