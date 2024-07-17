IOWA CITY -- Just over two months ago, Iowa added former Northwestern wide receiver Jacob Gill out of the transfer portal. The junior spoke with the media for the first time on Tuesday. "[The transition] has been amazing," Gill said of moving to his new Big Ten home. "Iowa City is a great place. I'm just getting used to the ins and outs of how football works here -- it's been great."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIGxhbmRzIHRoZSBjb21taXRtZW50IG9mIE5vcnRod2VzdGVy biByZWNlaXZlciwgSmFjb2IgR2lsbCBvdXQgb2YgdGhlIHBvcnRhbC48YnI+ PGJyPkluIDI4IGdhbWVzIG92ZXIgdGhyZWUgeWVhcnMsIEdpbGwgcG9zdGVk IDE2IGNhdGNoZXMgZm9yIDE5NSB5YXJkcyBhbmQgdHdvIHRvdWNoZG93bnMg Zm9yIHRoZSBXaWxkY2F0cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SaXZhbHNQb3J0YWw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc1Bv cnRhbDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5Qcm9maWxlOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vZnFuTXBjS3U0ZiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Zxbk1wY0t1NGY8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HMHQwVFdTVHZKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vRzB0MFRXU1R2SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBF bGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlv dENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTc5MDUyNDU3NTQ2MzM3OTA2Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

A receiver with Power 4 experience, Gill presumably had some solid options in the portal before he chose to become a Hawkeye. "I saw an opportunity to come in and compete," he said of his decision. "It was the offense that Coach (Tim) Lester brings, and the stability that Coach (Kirk) Ferentz has at this university -- it was all just eye-opening." Lester's history with receivers like Skyy Moore was a boost in his portal recruitment. "Coach Lester is awesome," Gill said. "He knows his scheme well. It's exciting -- seeing what he's done with wide receivers in the past at Western Michigan. It opens up a great opportunity for me -- I'm a similar size as those guys as well. He puts his receivers in a position to excel, and that's something that I jumped at."

Wideouts at Gill's size (6'0", 185 pounds), are typically found in the slot. The two-star portal receiver doesn't believe he will be pigeon-holed into one spot. "I'll play anywhere," he said. "I'll get in where I can fit in, I'm not limited by either position. My skillset can translate to either inside or outside. They can plug me in anywhere, and I'll make plays. I'd say I'm a route-runner with strong hands."