Tyler Goodson named Doak Walker Award Candidate

IOWA CITY -- University of Iowa junior running back Tyler Goodson has been named a preseason candidate for the 2021 Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top college running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Goodson (5-10, 200) earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media in 2020 after leading Iowa’s rushing attack with 143 carries for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. Goodson in 2019 became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing. He rushed 134 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while recording 24 receptions for 166 yards in his first college season

The North Gwinnett (Ga.) prep was a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection and preseason fourth-team All-America selection by Athlon Sports. Goodson was also named to the Maxwell Award Watchlist.

Former Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the award in 2008, while Albert Young was a semifinalist in 2005.

In its 31st year, the award is named after SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.

In November, 10 semifinalists will be announced, and later narrowed down to three finalists.

The Hawkeyes open the 2021 season Sep. 4, hosting Indiana. For ticket information, visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.