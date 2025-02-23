UCLA Wins the Battle of the Bigs Between Former Teammates

One of the best parts of basketball is finding the story within the story. Iowa’s matchup with #3 UCLA was compelling in its own right, but within that battle was the first collegiate matchup between two former high school teammates: UCLA’s Lauren Betts and Iowa’s Addison O’Grady, who played together at Grandview High School Aurora, Colorado.

"I love Addi. It was such a cool experience," Betts said of getting to play against her friend. "When she checked in, I couldn't help but smile. High school Addi and Lauren would be so excited to be here now."

Betts and UCLA ultimately got the last laugh in the game, a 67-65 victory for the Bruins. Betts scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked three shots to spearhead the victory. But O'Grady played her tough defensively in key moments and was a big part of Iowa's offense with 10 points off the bench. O'Grady's play in her 21 minutes was a key to the game being close late.

The battle between Betts and O'Grady was truly one of the key games within the game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- let's unpack their history and how it all played out on Sunday afternoon.