Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 23, 2025
UCLA Wins the Battle of the Bigs Between Former Teammates
Braydon Roberts  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Staff Writer

One of the best parts of basketball is finding the story within the story. Iowa’s matchup with #3 UCLA was compelling in its own right, but within that battle was the first collegiate matchup between two former high school teammates: UCLA’s Lauren Betts and Iowa’s Addison O’Grady, who played together at Grandview High School Aurora, Colorado.

"I love Addi. It was such a cool experience," Betts said of getting to play against her friend. "When she checked in, I couldn't help but smile. High school Addi and Lauren would be so excited to be here now."

Betts and UCLA ultimately got the last laugh in the game, a 67-65 victory for the Bruins. Betts scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked three shots to spearhead the victory. But O'Grady played her tough defensively in key moments and was a big part of Iowa's offense with 10 points off the bench. O'Grady's play in her 21 minutes was a key to the game being close late.

The battle between Betts and O'Grady was truly one of the key games within the game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- let's unpack their history and how it all played out on Sunday afternoon.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In