IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball guard Ahron Ulis was cited on Thursday for disorderly conduct by Iowa City law enforcement officials for an altercation that occurred earlier this month.

Ulis will be suspended for Iowa’s exhibition game on Oct. 31. He is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations established for members of the men’s basketball program.

The Chicago native averaged 3.1 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 35 games last season.