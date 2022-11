One of the keys to the Iowa football team winning back to back games has been the growth in their ability to rush the passer. Last week the Hawkeyes had seven sacks from seven different players. This week it was three sacks from three different players. One of those players getting to the quarterback was Lukas Van Ness, who sacked Aidan O'Connell on a key third down play late in the second quarter that helped the Hawkeyes limit the Boilermakers to just three points.



Following the win, the talented defensive lineman discusses that big play and how it prevented Purdue from gaining momentum and Iowa's defensive line really getting after the quarterback in recent weeks.