#25 Iowa opened up the 2024 season with a 40-0 win over Illinois State on Saturday, taking a close game and blowing it wide open with a 34-point second half.

Assistant head coach Seth Wallace filled in for Kirk Ferentz on the sideline today while Ferentz served a one-game suspension. After the game, Wallace spoke to the media about the game, his preparation, the halftime adjustments, what worked in the second half, the defense's emphasis on turnovers, and much more.