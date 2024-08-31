in other news
Pickin' On The Old Big Ten: Week One
Taking a look at the Big Ten's "old" half and how we think Week 1 will shake out.
Pickin' On The New Big Ten: Week One
Taking a look at the Big Ten's "new" half and how we think Week 1 will shake out.
FUTURECAST: Projecting a Skill-Position Target to Pick Iowa
Our latest FutureCast predicting Iowa to land a high-priority 2025 target.
PREVIEW: #25 Iowa vs Illinois State
Previewing Iowa's season opener against Illinois State.
HawkCast Ep. 87 GAME ONE: Iowa vs Illinois State Preview w/ Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State beat writer, Randy Reinhardt joins from the Pantagraph to give us the lowdown on the Redbirds.
#25 Iowa opened up the 2024 season with a 40-0 win over Illinois State on Saturday, taking a close game and blowing it wide open with a 34-point second half.
Assistant head coach Seth Wallace filled in for Kirk Ferentz on the sideline today while Ferentz served a one-game suspension. After the game, Wallace spoke to the media about the game, his preparation, the halftime adjustments, what worked in the second half, the defense's emphasis on turnovers, and much more.
Quarterback Cade McNamara made his first appearance in a game since Iowa's 26-16 win over Michigan State last year. He also spoke to the media after the win, discussing what changed for the offense in the second half, his mobility, the impact of Reece Vander Zee, what it felt like to be back on the field, and much more.
