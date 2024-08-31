Advertisement

Published Aug 31, 2024
VIDEO: Watch Cade McNamara, Seth Wallace Post-Game Comments
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

#25 Iowa opened up the 2024 season with a 40-0 win over Illinois State on Saturday, taking a close game and blowing it wide open with a 34-point second half.

Assistant head coach Seth Wallace filled in for Kirk Ferentz on the sideline today while Ferentz served a one-game suspension. After the game, Wallace spoke to the media about the game, his preparation, the halftime adjustments, what worked in the second half, the defense's emphasis on turnovers, and much more.

Quarterback Cade McNamara made his first appearance in a game since Iowa's 26-16 win over Michigan State last year. He also spoke to the media after the win, discussing what changed for the offense in the second half, his mobility, the impact of Reece Vander Zee, what it felt like to be back on the field, and much more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

