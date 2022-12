While a few of his teammates in his position group have opted to enter the transfer portal, Diante Vines is excited about the future of the wide receiver position at Iowa. Vines may have given some thoughts to looking at the portal, but he was convinced to stay based on potential changes to the Hawkeye offense.



He discusses that topic and what he has seen from Joe Labas in practice and how he has been impressed by him and how he throws the football.