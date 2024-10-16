Advertisement

WATCH: Cade McNamara on OL, QB Reads

Iowa starting quarterback details his thoughts on Iowa's offensive line to this point, his responsibilities, more.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: WR Dayton Howard Reflects on First Catch, TD

Dayton Howard reflects on making his first catch and scoring his first touchdown.

 • Eliot Clough
2025 Three-Star OL Cam Herron Flips Commitment to Notre Dame

After a weekend visit to South Bend, 2025 three-star OL Cameron Herron has now committed to the Fighting Irish

 • Eliot Clough
2025 Iowa Commit Cam Herron and Notre Dame OV Intel

Latest intel on 2025 OL commit Cameron Herron, who took an official visit to Notre Dame over the weekend.

 • Eliot Clough
Four-Star Prospect Badara Diakite Talks Top 3, Official Visit

Four-Star Prospect Badara Diakite Talks Top 3, Official Visit

A top-130 recruit, Badara Diakite discusses his official visit with the Hawkeyes, his upcoming decision, and more.

 • Eliot Clough

Published Oct 16, 2024
WATCH: Jon Budmayr on WR Development, Dayton Howard, Blocking + More
Eliot Clough
Recruiting Analyst
Iowa wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr discusses group development, youth, health, blocking, Dayton Howard's touchdown on Saturday, growing into his coaching role, and more.


Iowa
