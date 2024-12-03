Published Dec 3, 2024
WATCH: Josh Dix on His Game-Winning Three vs. Northwestern
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Iowa junior forward Josh Dix on his last-second, game-winning three to defeat Northwestern, 80-79.

