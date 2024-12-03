WATCH: Josh Dix on His Game-Winning Three vs. Northwestern

Iowa junior forward Josh Dix on his last-second, game-winning three to defeat Northwestern, 80-79.
Behind a last-second three-pointer from Josh Dix, Iowa own its first Big Ten game of 2024-25.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery on Iowa's last-second win over Northwestern.
Follow along for LIVE thoughts and analysis from Iowa's matchup with Northwestern.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery on Iowa's last-second win over Northwestern.