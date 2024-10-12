Advertisement

The Younger Sandfort: Expecting Big Things from Pryce in 24-25

The Younger Sandfort: Expecting Big Things from Pryce in 24-25

Pryce Sandfort is expected to take a big leap forward in year two with the Hawkeyes after a tumultuous freshman campaign
 • Eliot Clough

 • Eliot Clough
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 7

Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 7

Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles a packed week of Big Ten action in Week 7, including a few spotlight games.
 • Mark Hasty

 • Mark Hasty
WBB Recruiting Visitor List: 'Hawkeyes from Downtown' Weekend

WBB Recruiting Visitor List: 'Hawkeyes from Downtown' Weekend

Iowa WBB hosts five recruits — including two commits — for Hawkeyes From Downtown this weekend.
 • Adam Jacobi

 • Adam Jacobi
Affolter, Stuelke Look to Replace Injury Pain with In-Season Gains

Affolter, Stuelke Look to Replace Injury Pain with In-Season Gains

Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter are looking forward to the benefits of their offseason knee surgeries in 2024-25.
 • Adam Jacobi

 • Adam Jacobi
Iowa Football to Host Bevy of Talent Against Washington

Iowa Football to Host Bevy of Talent Against Washington

A multitude of high-priority targets will be visiting Iowa this weekend for their matchup with Washington.
 • Eliot Clough

 • Eliot Clough

Published Oct 12, 2024
WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks Big Game vs. Washington
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Kaleb Johnson had yet another big game leading Iowa with 188 total yards and three touchdowns in Iowa's 40-16 win over Washington. Johnson talked about his season goals, what worked so well today, how well his offensive line is playing this year, what Kirk Ferentz means tohim, and more.

