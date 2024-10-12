WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks Big Game vs. Washington

in other news
The Younger Sandfort: Expecting Big Things from Pryce in 24-25
Pryce Sandfort is expected to take a big leap forward in year two with the Hawkeyes after a tumultuous freshman campaign
Pickin' On The Big Ten: Week 7
Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles a packed week of Big Ten action in Week 7, including a few spotlight games.
WBB Recruiting Visitor List: 'Hawkeyes from Downtown' Weekend
Iowa WBB hosts five recruits — including two commits — for Hawkeyes From Downtown this weekend.
Affolter, Stuelke Look to Replace Injury Pain with In-Season Gains
Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter are looking forward to the benefits of their offseason knee surgeries in 2024-25.
Iowa Football to Host Bevy of Talent Against Washington
A multitude of high-priority targets will be visiting Iowa this weekend for their matchup with Washington.
Kaleb Johnson had yet another big game leading Iowa with 188 total yards and three touchdowns in Iowa's 40-16 win over Washington. Johnson talked about his season goals, what worked so well today, how well his offensive line is playing this year, what Kirk Ferentz means tohim, and more.
