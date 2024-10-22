Advertisement

Prior to the start of the season, the Hawkeyes had some big goals. Those goals will have to wait another year.

Word from behind the scenes regarding Iowa's secret scrimmage this weekend.

Recapping the prep performances of Iowa's commits in Week 8

The true freshman tracker for the Michigan State game.

Eliot and Adam breakdown the Hawkeyes 32-20 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing.

Word from behind the scenes regarding Iowa's secret scrimmage this weekend.

Recapping the prep performances of Iowa's commits in Week 8

Published Oct 22, 2024
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on Iowa's QB Situation, Defensive Issues
Eliot Clough
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses the dynamic of choosing between Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan, what McNamara does well and why they've continued to go with him, righting the ship after the loss to Michigan State, and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

