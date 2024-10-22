WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on Iowa's QB Situation, Defensive Issues

in other news
Another Lackluster Performance Slams Door Shut on Hawkeyes' CFP Dreams
Prior to the start of the season, the Hawkeyes had some big goals. Those goals will have to wait another year.
Iowa MBB Secret Scrimmage Intel
Word from behind the scenes regarding Iowa's secret scrimmage this weekend.
How Iowa Commits Did in Week 8
Recapping the prep performances of Iowa's commits in Week 8
True Freshman Watch: Michigan State (2024)
The true freshman tracker for the Michigan State game.
HawkCast Ep.101 What the HELL was that? Michigan State MANHANDLES Iowa
Eliot and Adam breakdown the Hawkeyes 32-20 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses the dynamic of choosing between Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan, what McNamara does well and why they've continued to go with him, righting the ship after the loss to Michigan State, and more.
