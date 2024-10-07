Advertisement
Published Oct 7, 2024
WATCH: Owen Freeman Talk Off Season Growth
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Owen Freeman on expanding his game in the 2024 offseason -- jump shot, gaining weight and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Advertisement
Advertisement