The Iowa Hawkeyes are hosting their first real official visit weekend in the 2019 recruiting cycle with a number of recruits coming to town. In this update, we take a closer look at this weekend's list of visitors, where the Hawkeyes currently stand with the recruits that remain undecided, plus a whole lot more.

After picking up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in May, Florida defensive back Dane Belton will be making his official visit to Iowa this weekend. While it will be the first trip to the Hawkeye State for the three-star prospect, his father, Danny Belton, actually attended the University of Iowa as a student in the late 80's. Both father and son look forward to getting an updated look at Iowa City this weekend. "I want to see the facilities, the campus, and just talk with the coaches as well," Belton told HawkeyeReport.com. In the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Belton, the Hawkeyes see a prospect that could play both cornerback and safety in college, which appeals to defensive coordinator Phil Parker. “They said they loved my versatility, size, and physicality," said Belton. "They love that I can play all the DB positions. Coach Parker said he really values a DB that can do that.” Last weekend, Belton made an official visit to Pittsburgh, who looks to be Iowa's top competition for his services. Other scholarship offers for the Tampa native include Louisville, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Cincinnati, and South Florida, among others.

Indianapolis Justin Britt has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City throughout the recruiting process and will be back on campus this weekend for his official visit. On Britt's last trip, which was for Iowa's junior day in March, he spent a lot of one on one time with the coaches, so this time he hopes to get to know some of the players a little more. "I want to see the way the players act when the coaches aren’t around and take a deeper look into the academics," Britt told HawkeyeReport.com. The Hawkeyes' interest in Britt goes back almost two years now to his first visit in the fall of 2016. In June of 2017, the 6-foot-4, 282-pounder attended Iowa's camp, which is where he earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. Iowa likes the three-star prospect as an interior offensive lineman, including center, and think he would be a good fit for the program. “My overall impression of Iowa is that they are most definitely as school I can see myself going to,” said Britt after his last visit. “I can see that they are on a ride and will be doing something great soon.” Last weekend, Britt made an official visit to Purdue, and right now it looks like mostly a battle between the Boilermakers and the Hawkeyes. Other scholarship offers include Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Washington State, and Cincinnati, among others. Britt also has interest from Ohio State, who has not yet offered, but will be hosting him for an unofficial visit on Thursday.

Georgia defensive end Tomari Fox has been adding scholarship offers left and right recently, including one from Iowa in May. "I think it's truly an honor," said Fox after receiving the Iowa offer. "You have to have a lot of grit and character to get an offer from Iowa." This weekend, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Fox will be getting his first look at the Hawkeyes on his official visit to Iowa City, which will give him a better understanding of the Hawkeye football program.

A three-star prospect, Fox currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, Iowa State, Syracuse, and Marshall, among others.

Michigan defensive end Jalen Hunt has been to Iowa City once before, but this time he will be making the trip with his family to show them what the Hawkeyes are all about. Hunt's mom, sister, and uncle will all be traveling with him this weekend for his official visit. "I’m looking forward to seeing the campus and seeing how the players interact with each other," Hunt told us this week. This will be Hunt's third official visit of the month after making stops at Missouri and Michigan State the previous two weeks. Those two schools, along with Iowa, appear to be his top three at the moment with a decision expected sometime before the season. A three-star prospect, Hunt holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati, among others.