Jaxx DeJean Scouting Notes, Potential Fit at Iowa

After a stellar, three-year career at Iowa, former Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean made the highlight play of his career Sunday night in the Super Bowl, returning a Patrick Mahomes interception 38-yards for a touchdown. DeJean and the Philadelphia Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LIX, 40-22.

His little brother and four-star athlete out of OABCIG High School, Jaxx DeJean, may be next in line to play for the Hawkeyes -- and who knows -- maybe find himself a spot in the NFL.

Let's take a deeper look at Jaxx's recruiting profile, what his film shows, how he projects at the next level and more.