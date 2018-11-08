The Hawkeyes are finally back home in Kinnick Stadium this weekend, which means another round of recruiting visits. In this update, we take a look at the list of visitors that the Iowa coaching staff has coming in for Northwestern game on Saturday, where things currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

Class of 2020 defensive end Bryce Mostella will be making a return trip to Iowa City this weekend after attending the Hawkeye Tailgater over the summer. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Michigan native currently holds 20 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Northwestern, Boston College, Indiana, Minnesota, Kentucky, Purdue, and Pittsburgh, among others.

Dallas Fincher, a Class of 2020 offensive lineman, will be traveling with Mostella this weekend. The high school teammates were both at the Hawkeye Tailgater in July and remain in close contact with Iowa recruiting coordinator Kelvin Bell. A 6-foot-2, 275-pound prospect, Fincher currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Boston College, Indiana, Minnesota, and Purdue, among others.

Minnesota native Treyton Welch was in attendance for Iowa's game against Wisconsin in September and will be back this weekend to get another look at the Hawkeyes. A 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver in high school, Iowa projects Welch at tight end in college but have not yet offered a scholarship. Currently, he is looking over offers from North Dakota State, Wyoming, South Dakota State, UNI, Brown, and Western Illinois, among others.

Cedar Rapids Prairie RB/ATH Keegan Simmons is a versatile prospect that remains on Iowa's board and will be back on campus for another visit this weekend along with teammate Jace Andregg, who is a Class of 2020 wide receiver. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Simmons had Iowa recruiting coordinator Kelvin Bell at one of his games this year and remains in the mix for a potential offer from the Hawkeyes. Currently, he is looking over offers from UNI and Minnesota State with interest from several others.

Illinois native Zane Heemsoth is another versatile player that has stayed on Iowa's board ever since he impressed the coaching staff at their camp in June. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Heemsoth players linebacker in high school, but probably projects more at defensive end or tight end in college. In September, assistant coach Seth Wallace was at Heemsoth's game during Iowa's bye week as the Hawkeyes continue to evaluate him. Currently, he holds offers from Western Michigan, Tulane, and Ball State, along with several Ivy League schools and FCS programs.

Class of 2020 linebacker Lanell Carr was scheduled to visit Iowa for their last home game in October, but had to cancel at the last minute. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Carr has rescheduled for this weekend, which will be his first look at the Hawkeyes. Currently, the St. Louis native has early offers from Indiana, Louisville, Kansas, Kentucky, Syracuse, Rutgers, Louisiana Tech, and Western Kentucky.

Indianapolis linebacker Jay Higgins will also be making his first game day visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend. A 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect from Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, Higgins holds early scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan and Ball State with interest from several schools in the Big Ten including Iowa and Wisconsin.

A Class of 2021 offensive lineman, Teddy Prochazka is already 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds as a sophomore in high school. The Elkhorn, Nebraska native landed a scholarship offer from the home state Huskers this fall and has interest from both Iowa and Iowa State, among others. This weekend will be Prochazka's first visit to Iowa City.