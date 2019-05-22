HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men's basketball player Joe Wieskamp announced on Wednesday that he has withdrawn his name from the 2019 NBA Draft and will return for his sophomore season.

“I am excited to announce that I will be returning to the University of Iowa for my sophomore season,” said Wieskamp. “I learned a lot of valuable information going through the NBA Draft process that will help me continue to grow now, and in the future when I decide to take that next step. But for now, my focus is helping this Iowa team be the best that we can be. The future is bright! Go Hawks!”

Wieskamp (6-foot-6, 205 pounds) was second in the Big Ten Conference in 3-point accuracy (.424, 59-of-139), and ranked third on the Hawkeyes in scoring (11.1 ppg) and steals (32), and second in rebounding (4.9 rpg) last season as a freshman. The native of Muscatine, Iowa, twice earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and sank the game-winning basket on a baseline 3-pointer that grazed the side of the backboard with 0.2 seconds remaining to propel Iowa to a 71-69 triumph at Rutgers. Wieskamp, who was one of five player's voted to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, tied an Iowa's single-game 3-point percentage record when he made all six 3-point attempts in Iowa's 24-point win over Illinois (Jan. 20), tying Jeff Horner (2004 versus Penn State) and Jim Bartels (1995 at Ohio State).

“We are happy to have Joe back for his sophomore season,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “I’m glad that Joe had the opportunity to go through the process and receive feedback from NBA personnel. I’m incredibly proud of the professional approach Joe took during this process. This experience provided him feedback on what he needs to work on as he strives to reach his full potential and play at the highest level. Joe is a valuable member of our team on and off the court, and we look forward to him being a leader for us next season."