After picking up an offer from Iowa last December, Class of 2021 WR/LB William Lee finally had his first chance to visit the Hawkeyes this past weekend. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Lee, who made the trip with Kirkwood (MO) teammates Cole Johnson and Jackson Fortner, arrived early on Saturday to learn more about the Iowa football program.

“When I got to Iowa on Saturday morning, they brought everybody to the breakfast area and we all ate,” said Lee. “Then they showed us around campus and showed us the weight room.”

“I was surprised they’ve had so many people get drafted from there,” Lee said. “Also, they have a big weight room and their indoor field was really nice. I like how they treated everyone. It felt like home.”

The 11 AM kickoff on Saturday did not allow a lot of time for Lee to talk to the Iowa coaching staff, but he did catch up with lead recruiter LeVar Woods before the game. Then, it was up to his seats as he watched the Hawkeyes beat Purdue 26-20 in their Homecoming game on Saturday.

“The atmosphere at Iowa was great,” said Lee. “The fans were really into the football game and I kind of like the traditional look for Iowa. It’s really nice.”

Lee, who could play on either side of the ball in college, is also receiving interest from Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Louisville in addition to Iowa, which currently remains his only offer.