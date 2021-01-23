HawkeyeReport - Zach Brand walking on at Iowa

Dallas Center-Grimes running back Zach Brand has made his college decision. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Brand announced today that he will be walking on at the University of Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes.

"I grew up a Hawkeye fan and went to a lot of games in Kinnick, so I fell in love with the atmosphere there," Brand told HawkeyeReport.com. "Iowa also did a great job of making me feel wanted through the recruiting process. Three coaches kept in contact with me daily and built a great bond with me which ultimately made me feel the most comfortable with choosing Iowa."

In addition to Iowa, Brand also considered a preferred walk-on opportunity from Iowa State and a scholarship offer from Northwest Missouri State.