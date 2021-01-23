HawkeyeReport - Zach Brand walking on at Iowa

Zach Brand walking on at Iowa
Dallas Center-Grimes running back Zach Brand has made his college decision. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Brand announced today that he will be walking on at the University of Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes.
"I grew up a Hawkeye fan and went to a lot of games in Kinnick, so I fell in love with the atmosphere there," Brand told HawkeyeReport.com. "Iowa also did a great job of making me feel wanted through the recruiting process. Three coaches kept in contact with me daily and built a great bond with me which ultimately made me feel the most comfortable with choosing Iowa."
In addition to Iowa, Brand also considered a preferred walk-on opportunity from Iowa State and a scholarship offer from Northwest Missouri State.
I am very excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Iowa! I want to thank my coaches, family, friends, teammates and the community of DCG for all the support through this process.🐤@Coach_Niemann @CoachD_Foster @dcgfootball pic.twitter.com/V4V312TZVX— Zach Brand (@zach_brand1) January 23, 2021
As a senior, Brand finished the season with 130 carries for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns for Dallas Center-Grimes.
See highlights from Brand's senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2021 Walk-Ons:
Zach Brand - 5-foot-11, 200-pound RB from Grimes, IA
Brennan Sweeney - 6-foot-3, 220-pound DE from Waukon, IA
Jack Sharp - 6-foot-1, 215-pound QB from Orchard Park, NY
Eli Miller - 6-foot-2, 220-pound LB from Nashville, TN
Max White - 5-foot-11, 195-pound RB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Kelby Telander - 6-foot-4, 205-pound LB/TE from North Liberty, IA
Andrew Lentsch - 6-foot-5, 235-pound TE from West Des Moines, IA
Alec Wick - 6-foot-1, 180-pound WR from Iowa City, IA
Johnny Pascuzzi - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Kansas City, MO
Jaxon Rexroth - 6-foot-2, 200-pound LB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound FB from Glen Ellyn, IL
Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI