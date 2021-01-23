 HawkeyeReport - Zach Brand walking on at Iowa
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-23 15:00:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Zach Brand walking on at Iowa

In-state running back Zach Brand is walking on at Iowa.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

Dallas Center-Grimes running back Zach Brand has made his college decision. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Brand announced today that he will be walking on at the University of Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes.

"I grew up a Hawkeye fan and went to a lot of games in Kinnick, so I fell in love with the atmosphere there," Brand told HawkeyeReport.com. "Iowa also did a great job of making me feel wanted through the recruiting process. Three coaches kept in contact with me daily and built a great bond with me which ultimately made me feel the most comfortable with choosing Iowa."

In addition to Iowa, Brand also considered a preferred walk-on opportunity from Iowa State and a scholarship offer from Northwest Missouri State.

As a senior, Brand finished the season with 130 carries for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns for Dallas Center-Grimes.

See highlights from Brand's senior year in the video below.

Iowa's Class of 2021 Walk-Ons:

Zach Brand - 5-foot-11, 200-pound RB from Grimes, IA

Brennan Sweeney - 6-foot-3, 220-pound DE from Waukon, IA

Jack Sharp - 6-foot-1, 215-pound QB from Orchard Park, NY

Eli Miller - 6-foot-2, 220-pound LB from Nashville, TN

Max White - 5-foot-11, 195-pound RB from Cedar Rapids, IA

Kelby Telander - 6-foot-4, 205-pound LB/TE from North Liberty, IA

Andrew Lentsch - 6-foot-5, 235-pound TE from West Des Moines, IA

Alec Wick - 6-foot-1, 180-pound WR from Iowa City, IA

Johnny Pascuzzi - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Kansas City, MO

Jaxon Rexroth - 6-foot-2, 200-pound LB from Cedar Rapids, IA

Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound FB from Glen Ellyn, IL

Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI

{{ article.author_name }}