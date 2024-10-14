2025 Three-Star OL Cam Herron Flips Commitment to Notre Dame

in other news
As of Monday morning, 2025 three-star OL Cameron Herron has flipped his commitment from Iowa to Notre Dame. The former Hawkeye commit made the decision after taking an official visit to South Bend over the weekend.
Premium subscribers were aware of a potential flip over the weekend, and Hawkeye Beacon confirmed the news with subscribers prior to Herron's announcement.
Herron picked the Hawkeyes this summer following his official visit to Iowa City, citing his connection with his would-be future teammates.
"I did my research -- from depth of the offensive line to academics," he said. "I felt like my family and I knew all we needed to. Really, this visit was about getting around the team and the recruits -- to see if I connected with them. We definitely hit it off."
"Then on Saturday, we were supposed to have dinner at Coach (Kirk) Ferentz's house, but with the storm, we just had it at the facility. We had food trucks and got to eat as much as we wanted. Leighton Jones -- he and I both ate two half racks of ribs. We had a competition almost, to see who could eat more. It was crazy. We just had fun, man. It was great."
Other recruits and commits on the trip took it to another level.
"The other commit, Lucas Allgeyer -- he and I connected really well," Herron said. "Jimmy Sullivan and I -- we're both from Indiana, so we already knew each other. I was actually there on the visit when he got offered. So, we were already connected. He basically welcomed me to the family."
The staff was excited about Herron's decision as well, particularly offensive line coach, George Barnett.
"Talking to him -- he couldn't stop smiling. He texted me and said 'I went home and high-fived my wife straight away.'" Herron laughed. "So yeah, he was pretty excited."
Despite Iowa's excitement, Herron will play elsewhere for his college career, and it shouldn't come as a huge surprise. Intel was that Notre Dame was Herron's "dream school."
Herron is the second player in Iowa's 2025 recruiting class to flip their commitment, following fellow offensive lineman Nick Brooks, who decommitted and ultimately chose Texas.
