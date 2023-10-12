Ahead of Saturday's potential Big Ten West-deciding showdown (3:00 PM CT, FOX) between Iowa and Wisconsin, we reached out to the folks at Badger Blitz, our Wisconsin counterpart on the Rivals network, to find out a bit more about what the Badgers are bringing to the table in Year One under Luke Fickell. Badger Blitz staff writer Seamus Rohrer answered our questions. 1. The plan to transform Wisconsin's offense has been interesting to watch from the outside. But from your perspective how has the transition to a more air raid-style attack been going? SEAMUS: All of the offseason buzz about Wisconsin's offense focused on its new coordinator and the supposed "air-raid" he would bring to Madison. Through nearly half a season, though, we're still seeing the Badgers lean on their running game heavily. [Offensive coordinator] Phil Longo's scheme looks a lot different, as there's much more horizontal spread and almost always at least three wide receivers on the field. Still, Wisconsin's offensive strength is clearly the ground game. 2. Like most teams in the Big Ten West this offseason, the Badgers went hunting for a new QB in the transfer portal. How has the addition of Tanner Mordecai been working out for Wisconsin so far? SEAMUS: Tanner Mordecai has been a fantastic addition to the Badgers after Wisconsin fans had to endure three seasons of Graham Mertz. Mordecai isn't putting up the sky-high numbers that some expected from him — in fact, he's only thrown three touchdowns. Still, he's been a very accurate, effective passer who keeps the ball out of harms' way and distributes the football to his bevy of talented eligible receivers. The Badgers have struggled to connect on deep shots, and the passing game hasn't been quite as electrifying as it was hyped up to be this offseason. Overall, Wisconsin has gone from an extremely shaky passing attack with Mertz under center to one that, while not all that flashy, has consistently operated smoothly.

3. Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi each got off to a strong start this season, averaging 6.0 yards per carry or better. Mellusi has since suffered an injury, but overall what's working well for the Badger running game this season? SEAMUS: Braelon Allen is doing Braelon Allen-like things this season, running with his usual deadly combination of power, contact balance, and acceleration. As noted, Chez Mellusi was lost for the season against Purdue when he suffered a fractured fibula. In his stead, redshirt sophomore running back and converted fullback Jackson Acker has been asked to step up. It's only been one game, but Acker played very well against Rutgers. He's a very similar back to Allen: powerful and bruising yet with a sneaky second gear in the open field. Wisconsin should continue to lean on those two heavily down the stretch. 4. We're at the midpoint of the season -- how are the Badgers faring in terms of health? SEAMUS: Wisconsin has managed to stay relatively healthy through just about half a season, aside from the obviously huge season-ending injury to Mellusi. Other than Mellusi, though, the biggest injury storyline in Madison is the absence of center Jake Renfro. He came over from Cincinnati with Luke Fickell this offseason. Renfro missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and has been working his way back from that while also battling an ankle sprain that's delayed his Badgers debut. 5. Things seemed to go a bit sideways in Wisconsin's trip to Washington State earlier this season. What were some of the key factors in that defeat? SEAMUS: Wisconsin lost at the hands of Washington State for a second straight year in brutal fashion. Two of the biggest plays of the game were Mordecai fumbles in which the Badgers' usually elite left tackle Jack Nelson got absolutely waxed by the Cougars' talented edge rushers. Washington State jumped out to a big lead early, but the Badgers owned the third quarter and were in position to take the lead, driving late in the game. Then Mellusi coughed up the ball for Wisconsin's third fumble of the game, and the Badgers ran out of time in their comeback bid.