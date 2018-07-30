As one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Illinois in the Class of 2020, Dylan Barrett already has 10 scholarship offers to his name with more sure to come. This past weekend, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound St. Charles native was able to visit one of the schools on his list, the University of Iowa, for their Hawkeye Tailgater for 2020 and 2021 prospects on Sunday.

“I got to meet a lot of the top recruits that Iowa is interested in,” said Barrett. “We got the full tour of the facilities and touched on academics.”

One of the highlights for the three-star prospect, who has visited Iowa City a couple of times before, was the chance to sit down and talk in-depth with the Hawkeye coaching staff yesterday.

“I talked with both Coach Kirk Ferentz and his son, Coach Brian Ferentz, along with Coach Polasek and a couple of others,” Barrett said. “They are dedicated and want to win and they take good care of their players while training them hard and fast.”

“The amount of experience there is on the staff is amazing,” continued Barrett. “They have a great offensive line program and have a lot of experience in that area.”

“They said they want me to come in and help them win,” said Barrett.

Currently, Barrett holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, Duke, Boston College, and Cincinnati, among others. Up next will be a visit to Michigan State this Tuesday as he continues to work his way through the recruiting process.

“I’m still open to anything,” Barrett said. “I have no set time of committing or anything right now, but I will have to make a decision after the season sometime.”