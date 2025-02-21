Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 21, 2025
Two MBB Visitors Lined Up for Saturday vs. Washington
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

Looking to bounce back after losing a heart-breaker to Oregon 80-78 at home on Wednesday, the Iowa men will take on lowly Washington in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. For the contest, they'll also be hosting two recruits, one of which they've offered and are prioritizing in the class of 2026.

Let's take a look at each prospect who will be in attendance, what they've been doing this season and other schools involved thus far.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In