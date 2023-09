A lot has happened with Iowa basketball recruiting over the last week. Not only does Caden Diggs appear out on the Hawkeyes after previously being a top target for the program, but Isaiah Johnson-Arigu skipped over Iowa and chose Miami (FL.) in his decision announcement Saturday.

It's not all doom and gloom for Fran McCaffery and staff, though.

One official visitor over the weekend may have some strong interest in the Hawkeyes, and a new offer was extended to a four-star 2026 prospect on the East Coast.