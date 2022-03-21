Belton happy with Combine performance

Dane Belton felt he did just about all he could do at the NFL Combine to show scouts that he had the speed and quickness to play defensive back at the highest level. The now former Hawkeye answered the speed question at the NFL Combine when he posted a 4.43 in the 40 yard dash.



Belton talks about the relief when he posted that time, his plans for the NFL Draft with his family and friends, the natural comparisons to Amani Hooker from NFL scouts, and how his versatility could help him in the NFL.

