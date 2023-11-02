The Big Ten announced its football schedule for 2024 (again) after the announced arrivals of Washington and Oregon to the fold in July. The Big Ten had released a schedule incorporating UCLA and USC earlier in the year, but obviously things needed to change once the Big Ten roster updated again. Iowa's full 2024 schedule is below:

Aug. 31 Illinois State

Sept. 7 Iowa State

Sept. 14 Troy

Sept. 21 at Minnesota

Sept. 28 Bye

Oct. 5 at Ohio State

Oct. 12 Washington

Oct. 19 at Michigan State

Oct. 26 Northwestern

Nov. 2 Wisconsin

Nov. 9 at UCLA

Nov. 16 Bye

Nov. 23 at Maryland

Nov. 29 Nebraska

Iowa last played Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl, which the Hawkeyes won 38-18; Washington was also Iowa's last Rose Bowl opponent of the Hayden Fry era, where Mark Brunell led UW to a 46-34 win on the first day of 1991. The Hawkeyes last faced Washington in a regular-season game in 1964, a 28-18 win in Iowa City. Iowa's last game against UCLA was the infamous 1986 Rose Bowl, which the Bruins won 45-28 after Ronnie Harmon fumbled four times. The loss likely cost Iowa a shot at finishing the season ranked No. 2 (at worst) in the AP poll. The Hawkeyes last faced the Bruins in a regular season game in 1981, winning 20-7 en route to Hayden Fry's first Rose Bowl (against Washington, coincidentally).

The updated schedule means Iowa's 2024 road trips will be fairly easily accessible; at least from an air travel standpoint. Michigan State in East Lansing is the closest thing to a "smaller" destination, and Lansing has its own airport if the 6-hour drive from Eastern Iowa feels excessive. The other four destinations are (or are near to) large metropolitan areas, which will make air travel as easy as can be asked for. One last note: both of Iowa's bye weeks are sandwiched by road games, which means there are two three-week gaps without games at Kinnick Stadium. Given the success of Iowa wrestling and women's basketball events at Kinnick, this may provide an opportunity for another sport to hold an exhibition on the gridiron with minimal effect on the football program's schedule — to say nothing of facilities.