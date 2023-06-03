In the NCAA Tournament, teams rely on their ace to go deep into a start. In regional play, the regional winner might play as many as five games in a 4-day period. With so many games to play, bullpens get stretched thin. If the team’s ace can give them 6 or 7 good innings, that can help save bullpen arms to contribute in one of the other games instead. Today, in the biggest start of Brody Brecht’s career against #14 Indiana State, he pitched like the ace Iowa needed.

BRECHT’S LINE

7.0 IP, 8 K, 4 BB, 2 H, 2 ER

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibmwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeV8J2Xv/Cdl7zwnZex8J2Yhi4g8J2XlfCdl7/wnZey8J2XsPCd l7XwnZiBLiDwn5SlPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wdFJ0aHNy UFBPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMHRSdGhzclBQTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjY1MTQ3NDM3MjY5 MjU0MTQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Pitch Count: 108

Balls: 42

Strikes: 66

Contact Strikes: 34

Strikes Looking: 12

Swings and Misses: 20

First Pitch Strikes: 20/27 (74%)

Batters that Took a First Strike: 10/26—one batter walked on 4 pitches

First Time Through Order: 2-8, 2 Ks, BB, home run, single

Second Time Through Order: 0-8, 3 Ks, BB

Third Time Through Order: 0-7, 3 Ks, 2 BBs

vs Lefties: 2-14, 4 Ks, BB, home run, single

vs. Righties: 0-9, 4 Ks, 3 BBs

Results with First Pitch Strike: 2-19, 6 Ks, BB, home run, single

Results with First Pitch Ball: 0-4, 2 Ks, 3 BBs

SWING-HAPPY APPROACH

In Brecht’s roughest outings of the season—against Penn State and Ohio State—opposing hitters mostly kept the bats on their shoulders. Today, Indiana State went to the plate looking to swing. Just 10 of the 27 batters Brecht faced took the first strike. And after the first strike, Indiana State basically swung at every strike they saw. Overall, Brecht threw 66 strikes in the game, with Indiana State hitters swing at 54 of them.

FIRST PITCH STRIKES

In most of Brecht’s Big Ten outings, his first pitch strike percentage was somewhere in the 50s. Against Penn State and Ohio State it dropped 37.5%. With the control and command issues that Brecht has, getting that first pitch strike is crucial for him. Today, he recorded a first pitch strike an outstanding 74% of the time. That was perhaps the biggest reason why he got through 7 strong innings. This season, Brecht’s results have correlated well with his first pitch strike rate. When he starts with a high first pitch strike rate against opposing hitters, he does well (like he did in this game). When his percentage is closer to 50%, his results are often okay, but not great. And when his first pitch strike rate has dropped below 50%, that’s when he's had his worst results of the season.

DOMINANCE

In the first inning and again in his final four innings (the fourth through seventh innings), Brecht was absolutely dominant. In those five frames, he struck out six batters, allowed zero hits, and surrendered just two walks (each in two-out situations). The sixth and seventh innings were particularly impressive. Brecht sat at 85 pitches through five innings, and in a regular season game, Iowa head coach Rick Heller probably would have strongly considered pulling him there. Brecht has only thrown 100 or more pitches in a handful of starts, and he has struggled somewhat later in starts. Today, Brecht didn’t struggle as his pitch count climbed over 90. He worked through his final two innings on just 23 pitches, and left with a 4-2 lead and Iowa just six outs away from a crucial victory. Even Brecht’s second inning was pretty good. He gave up a leadoff home run on an 0-2 pitch, then battled back with two strikeouts and a groundout. The home run was just the second that Brecht has given up in his college career. Had Brecht not left one pitch over the zone, he would have had another easy inning.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeh8J2XvPCdl73wnZeyIPCfmqs8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jyb2R5X2JyZWNodD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A YnJvZHlfYnJlY2h0PC9hPiB3aXRoIGhpcyBzZXZlbnRoIHN0cmlrZW91dCBv ZiB0aGUgZGF5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvUm9hZFRvT21haGE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNSb2FkVG9PbWFoYTwvYT4geCDwn46lOiBFU1BOKyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vbjhibGhuR3czbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL244Ymxo bkd3M288L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFVJQmFzZWJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUlCYXNlYmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTY2NTE0MjExNzkxMDU5NzYzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdW5lIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

BATTLING IN THE THIRD

Brecht started the third inning with a walk against Grant Magill, but the at-bat was competitive. The count went full, and the batter fouled the sixth pitch off before finally getting a walk on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. Then Seth Gergely, the ninth hitter in ISU's lineup, followed that walk with a weak grounder that found its way through the infield. Because the ball was slowly hit, Magill was able to make it all the way to third base. All things considered, Brecht did well to limit the damage after that. Indiana State got a run on a sac fly from Randal Diaz to center, but Brecht escaped the inning without allowing another run thanks to a couple of ground ball outs.

A CAREER-BUILDING MOMENT