Indiana hit a three-pointer on its first possession after halftime, and the Hoosiers' Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Michigan looked over. The Hoosiers led 38-21 and had all the momentum. Unfortunately for Indiana, it was meltdown Friday at the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan closed the game on an incredible 48-18 run to pull off the upset and advance to face Iowa in the semifinal on Saturday. Earlier in the day, 1-seed Ohio State had a meltdown of its own in an 82-61 loss to Maryland. 4-seed Michigan State didn't fare much better. The Spartans were outscored 41-20 in the second and third quarters, and ultimately fell to 5-seed Nebraska 73-61. By the time the dust settled on the chaotic Friday, Iowa was the only top four seed remaining in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawks will now face lower seeds the remainder of the tournament, and will have a one day rest advantage in the semifinal and in the championship game if they advance that far. The Ohio State loss in particular had some huge NCAA Tournament seeding ramifications:

If Iowa wins the Big Ten Tourname00nt now, the Hawkeyes should be a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa could also sneak in as the final 1-seed even if the Hawkeyes don't win the Big Ten Tournament, depending on other results around the country. All statistics for this preview are from HerHoopStats.

Top Players

6'0" guard Laila Phelia is Michigan's best player and was recently voted First Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. Phelia is extremely athletic and very good at getting to the basket. Her weakness thus far is her shooting around the basket. She's shot just 44.3% on two-point attempts this season. She was better in that department on Friday night, though, as she went 12-of-19 inside the arc and scored 30 points (including 20 in the second half) of Michigan's upset win over Indiana. She struggled shooting from three as a freshman, but has improved as a sophomore and junior. This year she's shooting 32.7% from three-point range. Overall, she averages 16.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, and 1.3 spg. 5'9" guard Lauren Hansen is Michigan's only other player with a scoring average in double figures this season. She has averaged 11.7 ppg, while shooting 48.2% on two-pointers and 36.2% on threes. 6'3" guard/forward Jordan Hobbs is Michigan's third-leading scorer. She's averaged 9.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, while shooting 46.8% on two-point attempts and 37.7% on three-pointers.

Feb 15, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elissa Brett (0) defends Iowa Hawkeyes guard Sydney Affolter (3) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (© Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports)

Play Style

Michigan plays at a slow pace by Big Ten standards. The Wolverines average 69.7 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks 204th nationally. Offensively, Michigan is averaging 70.0 points per game, which ranks 83rd. The Wolverines have shot better from three (34.7%, 50th) than on two-pointers (47.6%, 98th). The Wolverines are a decent offensive rebounding team. They grab 35.4% of available offensive rebounds, good for 53rd nationally. They only assist on 52.1% of shots, however, which ranks 228th. Defensively, Michigan surrenders 63.0 points per game, which ranks 133rd. Teams have shot very well from two-point range against Michigan (48.1%, 295th) and decently well from three (32.1%, 244th). Michigan isn't very good at generating steals (6.7 per game, 249th) or blocks (2.3 per game, 276th). Michigan does close out stops fairly well, though. The Wolverines grab 74.4% of available defensive rebounds, good for 21st nationally.

Iowa-Michigan I

Iowa's only regular season game against Michigan occurred on February 15th in Iowa City. You might remember what happened:

Clark scored 23 in the first quarter, 49 in the game, and Iowa cruised to a 106-89 victory. Michigan tried every defense it could think of against Clark and none of them worked. As a team, Iowa shot 18-of-35 from three in the game. With all of the history surrounding the game, it's easy to forget that Iowa didn't run away with things early. The Hawks led by 11 after the first quarter, but only led by 12 at halftime. Iowa pushed the lead over 20 late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter, but Michigan made a bit of a run to get within 14 with 2:34 left. Iowa was clearly the better team all game, but the Hawks did that on the back of an all-time performance. Iowa's defense left plenty to be desired in the game.

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK)

X-Factor